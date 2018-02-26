Ivanka Trump weighs in on US president’s offer to arm teachers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Ivanka Trump, the daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, has expressed uncertainty whether or not her father’s latest initiative on arming teachers will help in keeping children safe at school.

The US President made the suggestion earlier after the latest fatal school shooting in Florida.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” she said during an interview with NBC. “Obviously those who will be enabled to carry firearms in school must have unbelievably high standards,” Ivanka Trump said.

She said that President Trump’s suggestion “isn’t a bad idea but it needs discussion”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan