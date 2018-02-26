Israeli parliament postpones church-owned property debates, Church of The Holy Sepulcher remains closed

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Debates on the church-owned properties in Jerusalem have been postponed for a week in the Knesset (Israeli parliament), chancellor Vardapet Koryun Baghdasaryan of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem told ARMENPRESS.

“Although the bill debate was postponed, it doesn’t satisfy us. We demand that the bill doesn’t enter the Knesset, that such a law doesn’t pass. Therefore our protest actions is continuing and the Church of The Holy Sepulcher remains closed”, he said.

The chancellor said that under the bill the government will be able to expropriate all properties owned by the churches. Meaning, if these properties will be leased to individuals, the government will be entitled to expropriate them, is the lease process isn’t proceeding under governmental endorsement.

“This means the government must approve the lease transaction. This is unacceptable for us. Our protest is also directed at the City Hall decision. It related to charging taxes from churches, monasteries. For many centuries monasteries and churches have been exempt from taxes in the Holy Land. Church-owned properties which generate profit already pay taxes, however this decision covers simply churches and monasteries. This is why it is unacceptable for us,” Baghdasaryan said.

He said that city officials are still silent over the protest.

Christian churches who hold custody over Jerusalem’s Church of The Holy Sepulcher shut it down on February 25 as a sign of protest over the city authorities’ decision and the new bill.

