Catalans protest King Felipe's Barcelona visit, 19 injured

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. At least 19 people have been injured in rallies protesting against Spanish King Felipe’s visit to Barcelona, local media reports.

The King of Spain arrived in Barcelona on February 25 for the inauguration of the Mobile World Congress. This is the first visit to Catalonia of King Felipe after the 2017 referendum.

The protest was organized by the Republican Protection Committee, a pro-independence group.

According to reports, despite the individual clashes with police, the rally was generally peaceful.

