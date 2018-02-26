Armen Sarkissian attends opening of photo exhibition dedicated to 30th anniversary of Artsakh movement in Lebanon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, candidate for the President of Armenia, attended the opening ceremony of photo exhibition of Zohrab Margaryan dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh liberation movement in Lebanon on February 24, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.

The exhibition has been organized by the Armenian Embassy in Lebanon and Artsakh’s representation in the Middle East.

In his remarks Armen Sarkissian touched upon the key significance of the Artsakh fight on the restoration of the Armenian statehood. He appreciated the heroic self-sacrifice and dedication of the volunteers to the implementation of the ideas of freedom and independence of the Armenian people.

The presidential candidate stated that despite the victories reached, there are still numerous challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh, and a daily consistent work and collective efforts are needed for overcoming them.

The elections of the 4th President of Armenia will be held on March 2, 2018. According to the Constitutional changes, the 4th President will be elected by Members of Parliament.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan