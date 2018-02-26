Nokia to re-introduce iconic 8110 phone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. HMD Global, which designs devices under the Nokia trademark, has announced it will re-start the production of the iconic Nokia 8110 – aka the banana phone.

This model of Nokia became particularly famous after it was features in The Matrix.

The new 8110 will cost 79 Euros and will come in yellow and black, HMD said at the Mobile World Congress.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan