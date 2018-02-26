Presidential candidate Sarkissian, Lebanon’s ethnic Armenian MPs, politicians hold meeting in Beirut

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian had a meeting in Lebanon with ethnic Armenian Members of Parliament and Cabinet members, as well as leaders of Armenian political parties Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), Social Democrat Hunchakian Party (SDHP) and Armenian Democratic Liberal Party aka Ramgavar party.

During the February 25 meeting in the Armenian Embassy in Beirut, the sides discussed issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Armenia and preservation of Armenian identity.

Sarkissian presented his vision on overcoming the challenges faced by Armenia, development of the country and unity of the Armenian society, Sarkissian’s office said.

Participants of the meeting later had a Q&A with Armen Sarkissian.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated. Few days later the HHK officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

The 2018 presidential elections of Armenia will take place March 2. Under the amended Constitution, the 4th President of Armenia will be elected by Members of Parliament.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan