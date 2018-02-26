Turkish women sentenced to death in Iraq for having links with IS  

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Iraqi court has sentenced at least 15 Turkish women to death by hanging for having links with the Islamic State terrorist group, BBC reports.

Some reports say 16 women were handed the death penalty, while others say one was jailed for life.

The women confessed to helping IS terrorists in preparing for attacks or marrying IS fighters. The women are aged from 20 to 50. They appeared dressed in black at the court, four carried young children with them.

At least 560 women and 600 children were arrested in Iraq on suspicion of having links with the IS.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan