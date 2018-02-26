Jerusalem City Hall to charge Christian churches $180 million in real estate taxes

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Jerusalem City Hall intends to charge Christian churches of the city more than 180 million dollars in real estate taxes, Mayor Nir Barkat said.

Church leaders accused city authorities in violating the status quo, and as protest shut down the Holy sepulcher for tourist visits.

“The debts of the business premises, belonging to churches, exceeds 650 million shekels,” the mayor said. “We will no longer require the inhabitants of Jerusalem to bear the burden and subsidize this huge debt”.

