Six injured in Leicester, England shop explosion

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Six people have been hospitalized after an explosion destroyed a shop in Leicester, England, BBC reports.

Police declared a "major incident" after reports of a blast in Hinckley Road just after 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: "At this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related."

Two of the six in hospital are in critical condition.

Leicestershire Police said: "The cause of the explosion will be the subject of a joint investigation by the police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service."

