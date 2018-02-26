Six injured in Leicester, England shop explosion
09:50, 26 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Six people have been hospitalized after an explosion destroyed a shop in Leicester, England, BBC reports.
Police declared a "major incident" after reports of a blast in Hinckley Road just after 19:00 GMT on Sunday.
A police spokesman said: "At this stage there is no indication this is terrorist related."
Two of the six in hospital are in critical condition.
Leicestershire Police said: "The cause of the explosion will be the subject of a joint investigation by the police and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service."
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
