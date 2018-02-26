Road condition update 26/02/2018: Snowfalls hit some highways in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on February 26, as of 09:30, snowfalls hit the roads of Talin, Maralik, Artik, Akhuryan, Ashotsk, Aparan, Spitak, Vanadzor, Stepanavan, Abovyan, Hrazdan, Sevan, Ararat, Vayk and Sisian regions.

Artik-Alagyaz highway is partly covered with clear ice.

Clearing operating are underway.

All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan