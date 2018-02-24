Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian to meet with Rule of Law party

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian, who was recently nominated by the country’s ruling coalition, will soon have a meeting with politicians from the Rule Of Law party, president of the party Arthur Baghdasaryan said after the Rule of Law congress.

“Armen Sarkissian requested a meeting, it simply wasn’t convenient for both sides. We will definitely meet in the coming days”, Baghdasaryan told reporters.

Welcoming Sarkissian’s nomination, Baghdasaryan however expressed concern. “As a concern I would like to mention that Armen Sarkissian has not been familiar with the domestic life of Armenia in the last 10-15 years. This is a little concern which I have. However, I know him, I know him as an educated, cultured and experienced individual. I can only wish him success,” he said.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated. Few days later the ruling coalition, HHK and ARF, lawmakers officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

