Azerbaijani President’s Claims on Armenia Spark International Backlash - Eurasianet

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. ‘Statements by Azerbaijan’s president calling for a “return to historical lands” in Armenia have landed Baku in hot diplomatic water, with Russia and France pointedly calling out Baku for the provocative comments’, writes Bradley Jardine for Eurasianet information platform in an article titled Azerbaijani President’s Claims on Armenia Spark International Backlash.

Jardine mentions how Ilham Aliyev referred to the Armenian capital Yerevan as part of Azerbaijan’s “historic land” during a speech at his ruling party’s congress.

“[To return Azerbaijanis there] is our political and strategic goal, and we need to work step-by-step to get closer to it,” Jardine quoted Aliyev as saying.

The article then mentions that Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was quick to respond:

“Until Azerbaijanis reject their maximalist, unrealistic expectations about the negotiations, but instead rave about seizing Yerevan or Zangezur, we will not harbor much hope that the issue will be resolved,” he said at a press conference on February 12.

“The international community also waded in.

“Reports about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at a congress of the ruling party have certainly been seen in Moscow,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said. “We are well aware that Azerbaijan’s relations with neighboring Armenia are extremely tense. The comment in question will clearly not help to reduce the tensions,” Bradley Jardine writes.

The article mentions that afterwards the French foreign ministry warned Azerbaijan to refrain from such statements which will harm the NK conflict peaceful settlement process.

Jardine notes that Armenia however found the international community’s response to be not enough.

“Armenian MFA spokesman Tigran Balayan said the international response was insufficent and may jeopardize regional security.

“Absence of an adequate reaction by the international community toward President Ilham Aliyev’s territorial claims on Armenia have encouraged [Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir] Hasanov to reiterate the threat to use force,” he said.

The statement refers to a February 19 meeting with Tovio Klaar, EU Representative for the South Caucasus, in which the Azeri defense minister warned that “a war may break out at any moment.”

Aliyev has made similar public statements in the past. Commentators link the recent surge in hostile rhetoric to Aliyev’s electoral campaign. The president will be seeking a fourth term in office in a snap presidential election slated for April 11”, Jardine writes.

The author also draws attention to the fact that the Azeri presidential election will be held two days after Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s term in office ends.

“The Armenian leader is widely expected to become prime minister immediately after the country adopts a new parliamentary system in April.

Both leaders have pledged to intensify the Karabakh peace process.”

