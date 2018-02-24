Russia calls for direct dialogue between USA, North Korea

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia is calling on the US and North Korea to shift to initiative steps from waiting in order to begin direct dialogue, Russia’s Deputy FM Igor Morgulov told TASS.

According to him, media reports said a direct contact between the US and North Korean delegation was probable in Pyeongchang. “Unfortunately this initiative wasn’t realized. We hope that Americans and North Koreans will understand that there is no alternative to dialogue. Moscow is unchangeably in favor for direct dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan