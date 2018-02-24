Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 February

Artsakh president, Armenia defense minister discuss co-op, army-building


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on February 24 in Stepanakert, the president’s office said.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues related to army-building and cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh.

Artsakh’s defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan was also at the meeting.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration