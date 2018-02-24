Artsakh president, Armenia defense minister discuss co-op, army-building

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on February 24 in Stepanakert, the president’s office said.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues related to army-building and cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh.

Artsakh’s defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan was also at the meeting.

