Artsakh president, Armenia defense minister discuss co-op, army-building
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with Armenia’s defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on February 24 in Stepanakert, the president’s office said.
During the meeting the sides discussed issues related to army-building and cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh.
Artsakh’s defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan was also at the meeting.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
