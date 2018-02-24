Arthur Baghdasaryan elected as president of Rule Of Law party

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Arthur Baghdasaryan has been elected president of the Rule Of Law Party.

The election took place at the 15th congress of the party, where Heghine Bisharyan nominated Baghdasaryan’s candidacy.

Arthur Baghdasaryan, the founder of the Rule Of Law party, said that during a recently held extraordinary congress of the Armenian Revival party, the parties and NGOs which previously had joined the Rule of Law and formed the Armenian Revival party have decided to disaffiliate, which resulted in a decision to dissolve Armenian Revival.

Baghdasaryan, who served as leader of the Rule Of Law party before, said after lengthy discussions they decided to convene the congress and outline future tasks of the party.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan