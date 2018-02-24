President signs bills into law
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan signed a number of bills into law on February 24.
The bills passed by the parliament include amending the licensing law, amending the law on state duty, amending the law on automobile transportation, amending the law on administrative violations, amending the law on gambling and amending the law on safe usage of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, the president’s office said.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
