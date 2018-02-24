Electricity meter fire prompts evacuation of 60 in Yerevan dormitory

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. A malfunction of electricity meters resulted in a fire in the 29/4 dormitory in Moldovakan Street, Yerevan, the ministry of emergency situations said.

Firefighters and rescuers were dispatched to the scene and contained the fire at 00:38, and just 3 minutes later it was extinguished.

The fire broke out in the electricity meters at the 3rd floor, which resulted in smoke filling 30 apartments. Rescuers evacuated 60 residents for safety concerns.

No one was hurt in the incident.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan