Car bombs kill at least 18 in Mogadishu, Somali


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. At least 18 people have been killed Friday evening in two explosions in Mogadishu, Somali.

According to Al Jazeera two car bombs went off followed by gunshots. One of the car bombs exploded outside the presidential palace, and the other near a hotel, wounding 20 people.

The Islamic extremist al-Shabaab group, which pledges allegiance to Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack.

al-Shabaab is fighting the Somali government and is obstructing UN’s humanitarian actions.

