111 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Boko Haram terrorist organization has kidnapped 111 schoolgirls in Yobe state, Nigeria, PM News reported citing local police.

Earlier local media reported that 46 school gilrs are missing, and in addition the police were denying kidnapping reports.

Earlier in 2014, Boko Haram kidnapped 276 school girls. The leader of the terror organization offered to exchange the girls with all arrested Boko Haram militants, but the Nigerian government refused.

In 2016, Boko Haram released a footage allegedly showing the surviving kidnapped girls. Boko Haram claimed that some of the school girls have been killed by airstrikes.

More than 20 kidnapped girls were later released in mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The remaining had fled from captivity.

195 girls were missing. In May of 2017, the Nigerian government said they swapped 82 kidnapped girls with Boko Haram militants.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan