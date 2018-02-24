LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.76% to $2165.50, copper price up by 0.61% to $7113.00, lead price up by 0.12% to $2535.00, nickel price up by 1.95% to $13845.00, tin price up by 0.14% to $21535.00, zinc price up by 0.89% to $3514.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.60% to $83000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.