Ruling coalition officially nominates Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy for President of Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary factions of the Republican Party of Armenia and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation have nominated Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy for the post of the President of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

The voting will take place on March 2 at the National Assembly of Armenia.

