Arsenal legend Robert Pires weighs in on Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang

Arsenal veteran midfielder Robert Pires says Alexis Sanchez's transfer to Manchester United has not negatively affected the Gunners.

In an interview to Marca, the former Arsenal player asked fans not to dwell on the past.

You know, football is like that, everything is possible,” Pires told Marca as quoted by the Daily Star.

“Of course, Arsenal lost a great player, but we also got a great player in return.

“So for me it is the same, a team is not composed of a single player. Sanchez did well in Arsenal, but it's the past.Now we have to look to the present and the future, and hope that Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang can find a good connection like they had in Dortmund”.

“I think that, in general, everything is the same for Arsenal. And seeing those two with Ozil is very exciting,” Pires added.

Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United last month in a swap deal that saw Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.

After ending his football career, Robert Pires has been coaching Arsenal’s youth team and has good relations with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

