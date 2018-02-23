President Sargsyan receives Foreign Minister of Madagascar

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received Foreign Minister of Madagascar Henry Rabary Njaka on February 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting the guest, the President of the Republic documented with satisfaction that in the recent period some activation in the relations of Armenia and Madagascar can be observed, particularly following Armenia’s membership to the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

Serzh Sargsyan hoped that Madagascar, as an active member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie , will participate in the summit of the organization in Armenia in October at the highest level, during which a business forum will also be held. The interlocutors shared the opinion that the forum can provide good opportunities for developing economic relations between Armenia and Madagascar.

Noting that geographical distance is no longer an obstacle for developing cooperation between countries, President Sargsyan assessed the visit of Minister Henry Rabary Njaka, as well as the planned visit of the President of Madagascar in May good opportunities to discuss partnership opportunities and prospects.

Madagascar’s FM thanked the President for the warm reception and assured that the upcoming state visit of the President of his country to Armenia will give new impetus to the relations of the two countries, especially in the economic sphere. Henry Rabary Njaka informed Serzh Sargsyan that Madagascar’s business representatives will be comprised in the presidential delegation.

