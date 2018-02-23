Proper assessments by European institutions to Azerbaijan’s behavior is a public demand – Ashotyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Ashotyan met with Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia on February 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, greeting the guest, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the role of the mission of the Special Representative, as well as the involvement of the European institutions in the peaceful settlement of conflicts.

Referring to issues of regional stability, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the importance of giving proper and addressed assessments by the European institutions to the un-constructive behavior and rhetoric of Azerbaijan. In this context the Chairman of the Committee underlined that the militaristic rhetoric of the Azerbaijani president and anti-Armenian announcements that can lead to destabilization of the regional security, which also reduce the chances for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Armen Ashotyan also noted that the proper assessments by the European institutions to Azerbaijan’s behavior is a public demand, while not doing so reduces the public trust towards international institutions.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee also attached great importance to the involvement of the people of Artsakh in EU-funded educational, social and other projects.

Referring to Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, Armen Ashotyan highlighted the speedy ratification of the agreement by national parliaments.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan