Turkish forces fire at humanitarian convoy on the way to Afrin, killing 1

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish forces fired artillery shells on a convoy of vehicles loaded with aid and fuel and on civilians’ passing cars on the road between Noubol and Afrin in northern countryside of Aleppo, killing one civilian and injuring at least 12 others, ARMENPRESS reports, citing SANA.

SANA’s reporter said that artillery of the Turkish forces on Thursday targeted with more than 50 shells a convoy of buses, civilians’ cars and trucks carrying aid and gas cylinders and fuel tanks near al-Ziyara village before they arrived in Afrin city.

The reporter added that the Turkish aggression claimed the lives of one civilian, injured 12 others and destroyed a number of cars, trucks and fuel tanks.

The injured civilians were taken to the hospitals in Afrin city and al-Zahraa town, the reporter said.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.

