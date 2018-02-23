Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-02-18

YEREVAN, 23 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 February, USD exchange rate is up by 0.06 drams to 480.63 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.84 drams to 591.51 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.05 drams to 8.52 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.83 drams to 671.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 30.65 drams to 20526.48 drams. Silver price is up by 0.50 drams to 254.43 drams. Platinum price is down by 121.69 drams to 15298.09 drams.