Asian Stocks - 23-02-18


TOKYO, 23 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 February:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.72% to 21892.78 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.82% to 1760.53 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.63% to 3289.02 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.97% to 31267.17 points.




