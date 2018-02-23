Upcoming visit of Madagascar president to be good chance for boosting bilateral relations, says Armenia FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The unsatisfactory result in the economic sector is the reason why Armenia and Madagascar decided to boost bilateral relations, Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian said during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Madagascar Henry Rabary Njaka.

“Armenia and Madagascar established relations 40 years ago, back in the Soviet years friendship groups were carrying out mutual visits, students were arriving from Madagascar to study here, and even trade and economic figures existed. The recorded figures of the recent periods are unsatisfactory and almost don’t exist. This is the very reason that we decided with my colleague to take immediate steps in order for the great potential which exists for cooperation and development of relations to be used in a more complete manner,” he said.

Minister Nalbandian noted that the two countries still have lots to do not only in terms of expanding cooperation but also boosting it.

“Especially when we are expecting the state visit of the President of Madagascar in May. It will be a good opportunity not only for signing numerous bilateral agreements, but also truly boosting economic relations. We are planning to organize a business meeting on the sidelines of this visit, and launch more active inter-parliamentary relations”, the Armenian minister said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan