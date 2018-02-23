Minister of economic development & investments, Belarus Ambassador discuss enhancement of cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan held a meeting on February 23 with Ambassador of Belarus H.E. Igor Nazaruk, the ministry said.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues related to developing economic cooperation, as well as the process of the agreements reached at the Armenian-Belarusian intergovernmental commission session.

The minister namely discussed cooperation over assembly plants of transportation vehicles. A Belarusian task force will soon arrive in Armenia to strengthen partnership in the transportation and logistic sector.

The sides also addressed issues of forming tools for substituting imports of products within the EEU.

The importance of strengthening cooperation with the Development Bank of Belarus was also discussed.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan