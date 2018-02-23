Culture ministry initiates restoration of several historic monuments

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. At the initiation of the ministry of culture, the restoration of at least one historic-cultural monument will be completed every year.

In 2018, the restoration of the St. Hovhannes church in Voskevaz village is planned to be completed, deputy culture minister Arev Samuelyan told a press conference.

According to the deputy minister, the government will invest 50 million drams and private investors will contribute 80 million drams in case of reconstruction of the Mayravank monastic complex in Kotayk.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan