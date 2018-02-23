Madagascar FM ‘impressed’ with Armenia visit, calls for deeper co-op

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. At a joint press conference in Yerevan with FM Edward Nalbandian, foreign minister of Madagascar Henry Rabary Njaka talked about the expansion of cooperation between the two countries. Henry Rabary Njaka says great potential exists for enhancing cooperation.

“The hospitality of Madagascar is mentioned often, but I can say that Armenian hospitality is truly unique. All what we’ve done in the past days was very impressive and even extremely touching at certain moments. I can say this is just the beginning, our contacts must be continuous in both Yerevan and Antananarivo. Madagascar and Armenia are members of that big family, Francophonie, we share important values and in this family we must certainly also protect values of humanism and brotherhood. All that’s important, like human rights, fundamental freedoms, respects of one people towards the other, all these values unite us. I am stunned on how much similarities these two peoples have,” the Madagascar FM said, stressing that both sides have relevant will for advancing bilateral relations.

He mentioned that during the meeting with his Armenian counterpart they addressed several issues including the upcoming visit of the President of Madagascar to Armenia.

“I believe this visit will be a great honor for the people of Madagascar. Our teams will begin permanent contacts starting today to prepare that state visit. We expect success from that visit”, he said.

Henry Rabary Njaka expressed admiration for Armenia’s economic growth, mentioning that Madagascar can only benefit from it.

“You were recording double-digit economic growth even five years after declaring independence”, he said, adding that Madagascar needs a friendly country like Armenia, which is rather experiences in several sectors.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan