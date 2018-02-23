Ambassador Sadoyan meets with Minister of Culture and Sport of Georgia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan had a meeting with Georgian Minister of Culture and Sport Mikheil Giorgadze on February 22.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Embassy of Armenia to Georgia, Minister Giorgadze emphasized the centuries-old cultural traditions of the Armenian and Georgian peoples and many historically formed commonalities.

At the meeting the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cultural cooperation.

Speaking about the Armenian-Georgian cultural cooperation, the sides underlined that active steps were taken in that direction and pointed out the active work of the working group formed from the representatives of the ministries of two countries.

Touching upon the historically formed friendly relations, Ambassador Sadoyan noted that it is necessary to do serious work in that direction that the Armenian and Georgian youth are also actively engaged in contacts. In this context, the parties agreed that in the framework of various programs and projects, more frequent visits should be organized, which will give the new generation a better understanding of our countries and cultures.

