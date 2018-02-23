Sooner or later Azerbaijan will be held accountable for its crimes, says Armenia FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side is attempting to avoid accountability and to blame the victim for the crime, Armenian minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian told ARMENPRESS when asked to comment the statements of the Azeri FM and the Prosecutor General on the Sumgait Pogroms.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Madagascar counterpart Henry Rabary Njaka, the Armenian FM noted that it is obvious who Azerbaijan is taking an example from in this matter – referring to Turkey and the country’s stance on the Armenian Genocide.

“I think it is obvious whom they take example from. We know what consequences it may have. Not recognizing crimes or denial, blaming the victim create feasible grounds for new crimes, which happened in Kirovabad, Ganja, Baku and other places, and even recently during the Azerbaijani aggression in April of 2016. Shocking crimes, up to mutilation of corpses, were committed”, minister Nalbandian said, adding that Azerbaijan’s attempt to avoid this all are in vain, because the country will sooner or later be held accountable for.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan