Construction volumes grow in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Growth of construction volumes has been recorded in Armenia in 2017, president of the state committee of urban development told a press briefing on February 23.

“Works have increased by 3% in 2017 against 2016. And in January of this year, the figure has grown by 20% against the same period of last year”, he said, adding that the growth is mainly associated with increase of interest for construction investments.

According to the president, the committee mostly regulates investments projects and all issues with other colleagues.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan