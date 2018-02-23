Artsakh must work for elimination of all threats, says Speaker of Parliament A. Ghulyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Even 30 years later principled attitude hasn’t changed among the Azerbaijani ruling elite: just like in 1988, today also they are unable to stomach Artsakh’s self-determination issue, Artsakh Parliament Speaker Ashot Ghulyan said during a press briefing at the Artsakh In The Crossroads of Struggle For Armenian Statehood international conference in the Armenian National Academy of Sciences.

In his words, what was decided in 1988 is once and for all, therefore work must be done in all directions, by strengthening statehood, placing the economy on military basis also, improving the demographic situation, dealing with cultural, educational issues, finding allies in the international community through diplomatic and political means, forces, who can also help in advancing this issue.

“There are numerous options of imposing peace in the modern international community, and from this perspective we will deal with a more complex political situation. We must engage hybrid policy”, he said.

Speaking about the recent US intelligence report on the probability of large scale hostilities, Ghulyan said similar warnings happened numerously.

“The fact that such warnings have happened numerously shows the fragile situation in the region, but I don’t think that today the situation is such that Azerbaijan is ready for such operations. It is difficult to say today what the situation will be like – the fact that we must work in the direction of eliminating all these threats is the only way”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan