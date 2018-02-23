President Sargsyan receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and crisis in Georgia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on February 23 received Toivo Klaar – EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President welcomed the guest and highlighted with satisfaction the significant progress achieved in the Armenia-EU relations over the recent period which is reflected not only in the bilateral ties, but also within the frames of the Eastern Partnership. The President noted that in the context of these relations the year of 2017 and the beginning of 2018 was a period of important achievements, taking into account that two days ago one more document on Armenia’s partnership priorities with the EU was signed in Brussels which clearly reflects all the goals set by Armenia on the sidelines of relations with the EU.

President Sargsyan said Armenia is committed to continue the development of relations with the same spirit and implement the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as soon as possible. For this purpose, the President noted, that an inter-agency commission led by the deputy prime minister has been formed which will coordinate the activities aimed at ensuring the implementation of the document that enshrined the CEPA and Partnership priorities. Serzh Sargsyan said probably until late April Armenia will ratify the Agreement which will enable to start its temporary implementation, until the ratification process by the EU member states is completed. The President noted with satisfaction that Toivo Klaar’s home country, Estonia, has already completed the ratification process and expressed hope that in the visible future the remaining EU states will do the same.

The EU Special Representative agreed with the President that the Armenia-EU relations develop very well. As for the Agreement’s ratification process, he said in some European countries, this process, taking into account some features, requires quite a lot of time, but this doesn’t hinder Armenia and the EU to move forward towards the temporary implementation of the Agreement by expanding day by day the relations. Toivo Klaar said Armenia is a very good example on how a country, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), at the same time can have very good relations with the EU.

At the meeting the officials also exchanged views on the negotiation process over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

Toivo Klaar reaffirmed EU’s support to the activity and proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at peacefully settling the NK conflict.

