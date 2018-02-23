Lithuania joins appeal for measures to reduce tension in NK conflict zone – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Lithuania supports the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations, the Lithuanian ministry of foreign affairs told ARMENPRESS in response to an inquiry on the latest statement of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, when the latter had made territorial claims reaching as far as Yerevan.

Asked whether or not similar statements make the conflict settlement difficult, the Lithuanian ministry of foreign affairs said:

‘Lithuania is closely following the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Our position on conflict resolution is well known: we support peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through negotiations based on fundamental principles, enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the Helsinki Final Act.

Lithuania fully supports mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and join the appeal for measures to reduce tensions in the conflict zone, as well as re-engagement of the parties in negotiations on substance, in good faith and with the necessary political will’.

