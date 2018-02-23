Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

MPs hold moment of silence in honor of 2008 March 1 victims


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. During today’s parliamentary hearings on the March 1, 2008 events, lawmakers paid tribute to the victims of the unrest with a moment of silence.

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the Yelk faction, initiated the tribute.

“I propose to pay tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence”, Pashinyan said after mentioning the names of the victims.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration