Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian’s meeting with RPA and ARF factions kicks off in Parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armen Sarkissian, candidate for the President of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party, with the representatives of the RPA faction has kicked off in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

The meeting is also attended by the RPA’s coalition partner – ARF faction lawmakers.

It is expected after the meeting the RPA will officially nominate Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy for the post of the President.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan