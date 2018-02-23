UN Security Council to vote on draft resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire in Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution on establishing a 30-day ceasefire in Syria on February 23, a source told TASS.

The session will be held at 20:00 Yerevan time.

The draft says the ceasefire, which should begin 72 hours after the adoption of the resolution, will not extend to the military operations against the Islamic State terrorist groups.

The text of the document also includes a demand to all parties of the conflict, including the Syrian authorities, to maintain the norms of international humanitarian law. The participants of the military operations were called on to assist in providing humanitarian aid to people and evacuating the wounded.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan