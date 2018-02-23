Australia deputy PM resigns over sex scandal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said Friday he will resign following a controversy after he announced he was expecting a baby with a former staff member, CNN reports.

Earlier in February, Joyce had admitted to the affair but refused to resign saying it was a private matter.

Speaking to journalists, he said he was resigning from his role as leader of the National Party, to put aside "this current cacophony of issues" and avoid further harassment of his family and partner.

"(It has been an) incredible privilege, that I'm so humbled by, to have been the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia," he said.

Joyce’s affairs prompted PM Malcolm Turnbull to amend legislation regulating the conduct of officials, banning relationships with staff members.

