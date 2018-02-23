French President to participate in ‘Peter and the wolf’ performance at Elysee Palace

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron will play one of the roles of Sergei Prokofiev’s ‘Peter and the wolf’ music tale which will be performed at the Elysee Palace, BFM TV said, TASS reports.

The performance will be held on March 1. Before that, two rehearsals are scheduled on February 26 and 27 which will also be attended by the French President.

First Lady of France Brigitte Macron is also invited to attend the performance.

What role Emmanuel Macron is going to play is still unknown.

