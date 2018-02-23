Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 February

French President to participate in ‘Peter and the wolf’ performance at Elysee Palace


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron will play one of the roles of Sergei Prokofiev’s ‘Peter and the wolf’ music tale which will be performed at the Elysee Palace, BFM TV said, TASS reports.

The performance will be held on March 1. Before that, two rehearsals are scheduled on February 26 and 27 which will also be attended by the French President.

First Lady of France Brigitte Macron is also invited to attend the performance.

What role Emmanuel Macron is going to play is still unknown.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration