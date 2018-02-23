Parliamentary hearings on March 1, 2008 events kick off – LIVE

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Hearings on the March 1-2, 2008 events began in the Armenian parliament Friday.

The initiator of the draft statement and the hearings is the opposition Yelk faction.

The draft statement was earlier debated in the state-legal and human rights protection committee of the parliament. The committee, however, issued a negative conclusion to the draft.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan