Missouri Governor arrested amid sexual misconduct allegations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. US Missouri GOP Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted on Thursday amid allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail following an admission of an affair earlier in January, CNN reports.

He was charged in St. Louis with a first-degree felony invasion of privacy.

Greitens denied committing any crime and instead called the situation "a personal mistake" from his time prior to taking office.

"As I have said before, I made a personal mistake before I was Governor. I did not commit a crime," his statement read.

In a statement, Gardner said the alleged incident took place in March 2015 and vowed to "hold public officials accountable in the same manner as any other resident."

The indictment alleges Greitens took a picture of a person in "full or partial nudity" without the person's knowledge or consent, and that Greitens then transmitted the image "in a manner that allowed access to that image via a computer."

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan