Etchmiatsin expects Turkish government to accept Armenian community’s ‘fair demand’ of holding patriarchal elections

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The latest developments around the patriarchal elections at the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul were discussed, among other issues, at the February 20-23 Supreme Spiritual Council Assembly in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin.

Catholicos Garegin II chaired the assembly.

“The Supreme Spiritual Council once again expresses concern over the undesirable developments in the Patriarchate and the life of the Istanbul-Armenians during the last 10 years due to the illness of Patriarch Archbishop Mesrop Mutafyan,” the Assembly said in a statement.

Mentioning that the situation over the patriarchal seat has caused distress, the Assembly noted that the election of the patriarchal locum tenens “inspired new hope in terms of enthroning the historic seat and restoring the normal life of the Istanbul-Armenians”.

The statement notes that the reckless steps of individuals and church bodies resulted in a situation which caused external interferences and the intervention of the Turkish government, which led to failure of the efforts for organizing patriarchal elections.

“The Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin has always welcomed the expression of will of the Istanbul-Armenians and has supported the decisions of historic structures of the See. Taking into account the February 9, 2018 decision of the Spiritual Assembly of the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, we address a call to sober up to Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan, Archbishop Aram Ateshyan, Bishop Sahak Mashalyan and the other clergy to rank the interest of the Patriarchate above personal aspirations and interpersonal relations and consider it as priority, to correct the wrong processes with wisdom and commitment and to restore peace, unity and solidarity in the life of the Istanbul Armenians”, the statement says.

Etchmiatsin called on members of the Spiritual Assembly and influential individuals in the Armenian community to pursue acknowledging Patriarch Mesrop Mutafyan, who has been severely ill for a long time, as incapacitated and organization of patriarchal elections in accordance to the procedure with the state, by maintaining Armenian Church rules and lawful demands.

“We expect from the Turkish authorities to accept the Armenian community’s fair demand of organizing Patriarchal elections”, the Mother See said.

“Finally, brothers and sisters, rejoice! Strive for full restoration, encourage one another, be of one mind, live in peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you” - 2 Corinthians 13:11.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan