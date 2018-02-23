US threatens Syria with military action

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The US doesn’t rule out a military solution to the Syrian conflict and reserves the right to strike the Damascus forces, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in the University of Chicago.

“Military solution is always considered regarding any situation”, she said.

Haley noted that “the US doesn’t want to be in the center of the Syrian conflict”, but it must do everything for helping Syrians, who have been the victims of chemical weapons.

Haley said that US President Donald Trump has vowed not to expand in the military sector in terms of possible actions. In her words, the Syrian authorities know that the US can take military actions.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan