Humanitarian convoy en route to Afrin attacked by militants


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Syrian rebels who are fighting with the Turkish military, opened gunfire at a humanitarian convoy en route form Aleppo to Afrin.

Firat reported the rebels used multiple rocket launchers from a town bordering Turkey.

The shelling began when the convoy reached the Ziyara checkpoint on the Aleppo – Nobul highway.

According to Firat, the Kurdish People’s Self Defense Forces and Syrian troops countered the attack.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




