President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Fatherland Defender’s Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on February 23 addressed a congratulatory message on the Fatherland Defender’s Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh authorities and personally myself I cordially congratulate you on the Fatherland Defender’s Day.

I congratulate our people. In almost every family of Artsakh there are soldiers, officers, generals, veterans who participated in the defense of the Fatherland, volunteers who devoted their life for that sacred work. Eternal honor and glory to the Fatherland’s devotees!

We are proud of the strength of our valorous soldier's arm and spirit, proud of having a powerful and victorious army that has been forged and formed in the crucible of the war. It keeps our native country's borders impregnable and is always ready to give a worthy counterstroke to any encroachment of the enemy.

We are proud and will do everything possible to constantly strengthen our country’s defense capacity and people’s security, as well as to maintain peace and stability.

Dear friends,

I once again congratulate all of you, wish you peace, good health, success and good luck”.

