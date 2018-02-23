LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-02-18
LONDON, FEBUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 february:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.28% to $2182.00, copper price up by 0.30% to $7070.00, lead price down by 1.25% to $2532.00, nickel price down by 0.40% to $13580.00, tin price down by 0.21% to $21505.00, zinc price down by 1.35% to $3483.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 2.45% to $83500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 14:42 Lithuania joins appeal for measures to reduce tension in NK conflict zone – foreign ministry
- 14:36 “Never Again” should not be just a slogan: Madagascar’s foreign minister visits Armenian Genocide Memorial
- 14:34 Human Rights Watch demands Turkey to investigate civilian deaths in Afrin
- 14:23 Delegation of Georgia’s ministry of internal affairs arrives in Armenia
- 14:11 Ruling coalition to officially nominate Armen Sarkissian for president in upcoming elections
- 13:39 Armenian Parliament’s all factions support draft statement on 30th anniversary of Sumgait Pogroms
- 13:15 MPs hold moment of silence in honor of 2008 March 1 victims
- 13:12 Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian’s meeting with RPA and ARF factions kicks off in Parliament
- 12:46 House fire kills two toddlers in Artsakh village, two others saved by passerby
- 12:42 Armenian herbal teas to be exported to Germany
- 12:40 Aliyev raises presidential pension
- 12:16 UN Security Council to vote on draft resolution demanding 30-day ceasefire in Syria
- 12:14 Australia deputy PM resigns over sex scandal
- 12:05 Dr. Hayk Demoyan’s new book on first Armenian in America out now
- 11:42 French President to participate in ‘Peter and the wolf’ performance at Elysee Palace
- 11:26 Parliamentary hearings on March 1, 2008 events kick off – LIVE
- 11:16 Missouri Governor arrested amid sexual misconduct allegations
- 11:13 PM Karapetyan introduced on Digital Armenia Foundation’s ongoing activities
- 11:09 Adoption of two Armenian Genocide bills by Parliament of Netherlands further escalates that country’s relations with Turkey
- 11:07 Etchmiatsin expects Turkish government to accept Armenian community’s ‘fair demand’ of holding patriarchal elections
- 10:35 Creation of 1400 jobs expected in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province – Governor Sargsyan’s interview
- 10:27 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/99: Readers prefer Hermann Hesse, Mark Aren, Remarque
- 10:10 ‘Justice requires accepting that Nagorno Karabakh will never return to be part of Azerbaijan’, Senior Russian lawmaker
- 09:56 US threatens Syria with military action
- 09:52 Humanitarian convoy en route to Afrin attacked by militants
- 09:32 Armenia’s T. Petrosyan leading at Aeroflot Open Int’l Chess Tournament
- 09:32 President of Artsakh addresses congratulatory message on Fatherland Defender’s Day
- 09:11 PyeongChang 2018: 15 year old Russian athlete wins gold in figure skating
- 09:04 Norway leads medal count at PyeongChang 2018
- 09:02 European Stocks - 22-02-18
- 09:00 US stocks - 22-02-18
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-02-18
- 08:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 22-02-18
- 08:55 Oil Prices Up - 22-02-18
- 01:56 Arsenal 1-2 Östersund (4-2 agg): Europa League second leg – Mkhitaryan booked
10:43, 02.16.2018
Viewed 2760 times Turkey MP Garo Paylan denounces state interference in Armenian Patriarchate affairs - EXCLUSIVE
09:11, 02.16.2018
Viewed 2059 times Arsene Wenger praises Mkhitaryan’s performance in Arsenal vs Ostersunds
14:54, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1859 times Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan named best player in Ostersunds clash
21:53, 02.22.2018
Viewed 1661 times Parliament of Netherlands adopts two resolutions on Armenian Genocide
15:12, 02.16.2018
Viewed 1553 times 9843 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables exported from Armenia