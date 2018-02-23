LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 february:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.28% to $2182.00, copper price up by 0.30% to $7070.00, lead price down by 1.25% to $2532.00, nickel price down by 0.40% to $13580.00, tin price down by 0.21% to $21505.00, zinc price down by 1.35% to $3483.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 2.45% to $83500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.