Parliament of Netherlands adopts two resolutions on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The parliament of the Netherlands has adopted the two resolutions on the Armenian Genocide authored by MP Joel Voordewind from Christian Union party with the absolute majority of the votes, President of the Federation of Armenian Organizations of the Netherlands Mato Hakhverdyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Almost all the factions voted in favor of the resolutions. Only one small faction voted against, the tree members of which are Turks”, Hakhverdyan said, adding that 142 MPs voted in favor.

The first resolution reaffirms the decision of the Netherlands in 2004 to recognize the Armenian Genocide, while by the second resolution the foreign minister of the Netherlands will be obliged to visit Armenia and pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex each 5th year.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan